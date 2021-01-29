iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) were down 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 656,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,417,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -3.11.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. iFresh had a negative return on equity of 126.03% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

