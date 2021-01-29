IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $1.50 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $7,313.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00120651 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

