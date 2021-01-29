Ignition (IC) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Ignition token can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $69,129.17 and $7.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,908.90 or 1.00112869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,393,024 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,379,851 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

