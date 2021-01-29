Iii Gates William Henry Sells 196,719 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total transaction of C$7,434,549.66.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total transaction of C$9,875,084.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 25,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.56, for a total transaction of C$3,539,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 100,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.30, for a total transaction of C$14,230,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 195,100 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.20, for a total transaction of C$29,304,308.75.

On Monday, January 11th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,600 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total transaction of C$14,074,413.64.

On Friday, January 8th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 162,200 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.10, for a total transaction of C$23,859,441.58.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 26,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.74, for a total transaction of C$3,867,177.60.

On Monday, January 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 48,927 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.75, for a total transaction of C$7,082,015.92.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$3.59 on Friday, reaching C$129.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,879. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Canadian National Railway Company has a one year low of C$92.01 and a one year high of C$149.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$140.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$138.83.

About Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.