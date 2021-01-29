ILCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $9.45 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ILCOIN has a market cap of $9.45 million and $273,741.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ILCOIN has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007463 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002896 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006597 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000214 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 116.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ILCOIN Token Profile

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,586,575,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,878,737 tokens. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Token Trading

ILCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

