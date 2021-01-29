Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.52. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.