ImageCash Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,574.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $33,363.76 and approximately $80,574.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,194,570 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,570 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.