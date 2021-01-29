ImageCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $38,734.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $20,580.80 and approximately $38,734.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,197,040 coins and its circulating supply is 5,078,040 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

