ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 1,510,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.36.
About ImagineAR
Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.