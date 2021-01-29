ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the December 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,771,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. 1,510,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.36.

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

