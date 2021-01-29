imbrex Hits One Day Volume of $94.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One imbrex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. imbrex has a total market cap of $139,504.75 and approximately $94.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a token. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

