ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Up 25.7%

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) shot up 25.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $9.35. 545,948 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 921% from the average session volume of 53,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 1.14.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmuCell stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.28% of ImmuCell as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

