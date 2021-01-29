Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Short Interest Down 75.6% in January

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMRN opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Immuron has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

