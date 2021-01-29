Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Announces GBX 1.57 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IHR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 285,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81. The company has a market cap of £329.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. Impact Healthcare REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.77.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) alerts:

About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.