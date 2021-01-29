Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Announces GBX 1.57 Dividend

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Friday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:IHR traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 115 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 285,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 23.81 and a current ratio of 23.81. The company has a market cap of £329.53 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. Impact Healthcare REIT plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.77.
