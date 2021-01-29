Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMPUY shares. Renaissance Capital raised Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

IMPUY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.51. 163,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.98. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

