Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IMBBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company had a trading volume of 170,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

