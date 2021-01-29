Impleum (IMPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. Impleum has a market cap of $35,483.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Impleum has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00047793 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 9,053,796 coins and its circulating supply is 8,946,850 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

Impleum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the exchanges listed above.

