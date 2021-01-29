Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) (CVE:IO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.47. Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 63,430 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.45 price objective on shares of Inca One Gold Corp. (IO.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$16.14 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51.

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

