indaHash (IDH) Price Hits $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. indaHash has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $1,492.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

indaHash Profile

IDH is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . The official website for indaHash is indahash.com

Buying and Selling indaHash

indaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars.

