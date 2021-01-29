Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading Down 16%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 508,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 389,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The company has a market cap of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 6.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $72,047.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $190,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

