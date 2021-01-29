Independent Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,500 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.80. The company had a trading volume of 91,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,605,051. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.99. The firm has a market cap of $692.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

