Independent Investors Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,576,000 after purchasing an additional 776,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 145.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,096,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 648,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 89.9% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

ABBV stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.52. 64,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

