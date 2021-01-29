Independent Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Independent Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes makes up 0.7% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHC. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 565,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,653,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $5,178,000. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 34.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HHC traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $3.03. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.95 million. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised The Howard Hughes from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,757.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

