Independent Research Analysts Give OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) a €59.00 Price Target

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) stock opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.69. OSRAM Licht AG has a twelve month low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a twelve month high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

