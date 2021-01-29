Independent Research Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FRA OSR opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.69. OSRAM Licht AG has a 52-week low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €79.42 ($93.44).

About OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

