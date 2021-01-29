Independent Research Reiterates €64.00 Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.35 ($67.47).

DAI stock opened at €57.59 ($67.75) on Friday. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.61 and a 200-day moving average of €49.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

