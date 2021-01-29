Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $661,712.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00015090 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $661,712.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00049207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00125299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00263261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00065316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00065161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.48 or 0.00311474 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.