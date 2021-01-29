Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Short Interest Update

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NDVAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 131,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,719. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.
Indiva Company Profile
