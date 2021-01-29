Indorse Token (IND) 24-Hour Volume Tops $527.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $233,297.95 and approximately $527.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

