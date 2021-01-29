Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the December 31st total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.75. 65,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,764. The stock has a market cap of $227.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.51. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.45 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 23.57%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

