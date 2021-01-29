Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on IFJPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Informa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,721. Informa has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

