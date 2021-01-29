Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $183.42 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

