Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,347 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 22,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

