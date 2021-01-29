Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $172.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.46. The company has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

