Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $5.43 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

