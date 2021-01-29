Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $159.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.