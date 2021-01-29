Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) vs. Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Head to Head Comparison

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.5% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals $46.28 million 3.07 -$25.47 million ($0.56) -4.54

Inhibitor Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Pieris Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.85%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02% Pieris Pharmaceuticals -59.11% -55.20% -21.21%

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory program includes PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immuno-oncology program comprises PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases. The company also develops PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical stage for oncology diseases; and PRS-080, a polyethylene glycol conjugated anticalin protein that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc.; and license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a research collaboration with the laboratories of University of Pittsburgh. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

