INMAX Achieves Market Cap of $14,651.02 (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded 53.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, INMAX has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. INMAX has a total market capitalization of $14,651.02 and $1.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.79 or 0.00871631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.58 or 0.04195188 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017731 BTC.

INMAX Coin Profile

INMAX (INX) is a coin. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 coins. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INMAX is inmax.live . INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

INMAX Coin Trading

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

