Innova (INN) Price Down 18.5% Over Last 24 Hours

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded flat against the dollar. Innova has a total market cap of $94,366.51 and approximately $22.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007993 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000800 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

