Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.01. 15,409 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.