InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the December 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. 9,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,117. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

