InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) shares shot up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $2.82. 670,748 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 541% from the average session volume of 104,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

