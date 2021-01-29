Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Sells $201,224.52 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 33,498,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,209,676. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

