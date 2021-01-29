Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Acquires 600 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BANF traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. 131,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.39. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 250.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

