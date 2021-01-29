Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 400 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $30,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,488,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The stock has a market cap of $421.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.
Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Century Bancorp Company Profile
Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.
Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.