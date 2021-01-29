Insider Buying: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Purchases 1,750 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $22,050.00.

David Fasanella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, David Fasanella purchased 1,050 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $12,306.00.

Shares of NFBK stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.36. 321,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,229. The stock has a market cap of $656.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFBK. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 405.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 42,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

