Insider Buying: Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) Insider Purchases 183,944 Shares of Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min acquired 183,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £47,825.44 ($62,484.24).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Lim Hua Min bought 30,030 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £7,807.80 ($10,200.94).

On Thursday, January 21st, Lim Hua Min purchased 78,040 shares of Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,510 ($25,489.94).

WCW opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.86. Walker Crips Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.28 million and a P/E ratio of -62.58.

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group plc (WCW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.