Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Sells 694 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.43. 2,596,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 33,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 27,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.