Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells 42,337 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

DELL stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,860. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. The company has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Elliott Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after buying an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,792,000 after buying an additional 733,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

