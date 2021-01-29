Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.39, for a total transaction of $177,695.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 6,154 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,050.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $7.96 on Friday, reaching $374.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,623. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 154.90, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.96 and a 200-day moving average of $381.97. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

