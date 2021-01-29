Insider Selling: Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insider Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 628,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,010. The firm has a market cap of $600.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

